Did you think the Lemonade drama saga was over?

Amber Rose just dropped an explosive new theory on who the mysterious "Becky" from Beyonce's "Sorry" might be on recent episode of Heidi and Spencer Pratt's podcast Make Speidi Famous Again. In the interview Rose posits "I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is 'Becky with the good hair,' I really feel like she's she's the one who was, like, f—ing Jay-Z." She then goes to back up that claim by pointing out that Beyonce and Paltrow had a very public friendship that seemed to mysteriously drop off after the release of Lemonade. Paltrow also had filed for divorce with long-time husband Chris Martin of the band Coldplay around the same time.