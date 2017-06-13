Amber Rose's third annual SlutWalk is coming up (October 1st in Los Angeles), and to advertise the event, Rose posted a bottomless photo to Instagram in which she showed off a full bush. The photo, predictably, was removed from Instagram, but it still lives on Twitter.

Trolls like Piers Morgan, of course, jumped in to hate, but in a follow up post Rose admitted no regrets and called out Instagram for deleting her post:



According to Refinery29, in a now-deleted Instagram caption, she also wrote: "Amber Rose challenge anyone? [P]ost your version of my picture and hashtag #AmberRoseChallenge behalf of feminism, body positivity and not conforming to society norms of how we should live, what we should wear and where we should shave."

Fans are indeed doing the challenge, coming up with clever fixes to ensure their photos meet Instagram's strict nudity guidelines:

















#BringBackTheBush.

[h/t Complex]