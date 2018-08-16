Just in case you needed a reminder that 2018 is so far the messiest, sweatiest year on record, a new story has emerged from the ashes of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship saga that will make you want to erase the internet altogether.

Depp has accused Heard, who has claimed in court papers that Depp physically and verbally abused her while intoxicated, "of deliberately soiling the sheets after a violent row — sparked by him arriving two hours late to her 30th birthday party in April 2016."

According to the Mirror, Depp left their LA penthouse during an argument and a housekeeper had the misfortune of discovering the soiled sheets the following day. The worker, apparently, said the feces were too big to be from a dog, which is what Heard claimed.

The Mirror reports "a source close to Johnny, 55, said he thinks there is 'strong, photographic evidence that connected Amber to the feces' and it was left as a 'prank.'"

Heard's publicist released a statement denying the accusation, saying the whole situation was a simple matter of a Yorkie with bowel problems. "Boo has some serious bowel control issues. There was never a joke, it wasn't something done to be disrespectful. It was an innocent thing, it's what pets will do. We don't have anything else to say. Ms Heard is moving on and we do not want to engage in this nonsense." Okay but same.

Photo via Getty

