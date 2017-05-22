By now you're likely aware that the names "Kendall" and "Kylie" Jenner spark desire around the world among women who want to be them and men who want to be with them and everyone else in between who would just like to be close to them. If you fall into one of the aforementioned groups, it might please you to know the two seem to have listed their cellphone numbers on various pieces from their new collection for your dialing pleasure.

Call:



Or call:

Apparently Kylie does a prank "hello?" when you call through and Kendall will leave you a pre-recorded message – good times. Otherwise, if you're really a stan, you can even buy these shirts for like, $65-$75. That's a lot for screen printed cotton, sure, but you'll feel closer to your girls and you can't really put a price on pseudo-connection.

