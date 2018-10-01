'Call Me By Your Name' Inspired Altuzarra Spring 2019

Call Me By Your Name Nestled into Paris's Hôtel Potocki, Altuzarra's latest collection found inspiration in films that explored young love and his Italian summers as a child. "From Cinema Paradiso to Stealing Beauty and Call Me By Your Name, I wanted to capture the feeling of being in love during the summer — of happiness and elation, but also of vulnerability and fragility, and the inherent tension and thrill that comes with first love," Joseph Altuzarra explains in his show notes. "I wanted the collection to evoke a garden of sensual delight, lush and dazzling, drenched in sunlight and echoing with the sound of waves."

Seashells by the Seashore As Altuzarra's models gracefully glided through the hotel's lobby, seashells from the seashore of the Italian Riviera found their way into the spring 2019 show. While some hung off strands on delicate rope belts and necklaces, it was the long crocheted fishing nets adorned with dozens of shells that brought the most extravagant flourish to the seafaring show.

Burning Leather Burnt orange continued to penetrate the runway. The shade that has popped up through London, Milan, and Paris gave a sunset-ready glow to a few of Altuzarra's leather ensembles this season. The first appearance, in the form of a structured leather top, set the stage for a full patchwork leather two-piece dress later in the show.

Gingham Alongside kitschy prints of florals and shells, the garments on display this season also dove deep into gingham. The lightweight fabric, dyed in shades of blue, orange, and pink, was a perfect fit for a show inspired by sunsets at the shore.