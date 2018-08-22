The All My Friends (AMF) festival is an annual Los Angeles event that brings together the feel good vibes of Southern California with some of the most interesting and innovative names in music. Founded by Gary Richards, an early pioneer of electronic music who also created worldwide festivals like Electric Daisy Carnival and HARD, All My Friends 2018 featured a lineup of faves like RL Grimes, Gucci Mane, M.I.A. and Jamie XX. Below, photographer Nikko Lamere captured artists backstage in brilliant colors:

Little Boots

Photography: Nikko Lamere