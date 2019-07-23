Alice + Olivia Is Launching a CBD Collection

CBD has become one of the buzziest names in the beauty and wellness realm. With its spectacular range of benefits including pain and inflammation relief, several beauty brands now infusing cannabis into their products.



And now New York-based womenswear brand, Alice + Olivia is hoping to make its own dent in the market. To do so, the fashion label has partnered with luxury cannabis brand, Kush Queen.

Under the collaboraion, the brand will debut a CBD wellness line primarily consisting of topical products including a bath bomb, a body lotion and a bubble bath. All products wil come "lightly scented" with lavender to facilitate relaxing and sleeping experience.

The "single-use bath bomb" will additionally include vetiver, used for nerve and circulation problems, along with sandalwood, which "promotes mental clarity."



Known for its quality and "innovative" cannabis wellness and lifestyle products, LA-based Kush Queen has somewhat of a mainstay within the CBD industry.

"I have been in the business of empowering women through fashion since 2002," said Alice + Olivia CEO and Creative Director, Stacey Bendet. "When learning about Kush Queen, and Olivia [Alexander], I immediately saw the alignment of our brands with her empowerment of women through wellness. A partnership between the two brands became a natural and complimentary fit."

"I am incredibly excited to be partnering with Stacey to create products for Alice + Olivia," added Olivia Alexander, Founder of Kush Queen."The Alice + Olivia brand has always been at the forefront of fashion and ahead of the curve with creativity and collaborations. I am honored they came to me and feel there couldn't be a more perfect partner for Kush Queen."

The collection features "whimsical designs with the brand's signature "StaceFace" motif of black sunglasses and a bold red lip" inspired by Bendet.



The Alice + Olivia x Kush Queen CBD Lotion and Bubble Bath will each retail at $50 while CBD Bath Bomb, a CBD-infused bath bomb featuring, will retail for $25.00.



The full range will be available to consumers starting September 1 at all Alice + Olivia retail locations in North America and at KushQueen.com.

Photo courtesy of Alice + Olivia







