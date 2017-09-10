As shows continue throughout New York Fashion Week, so do our celebrity sightings. With that said, one designer in particular stole the show with his cast of famous faces not only in the front row, but also on stage—Cardi B, Ashanti and Ja Rule to name a few. Alexander Wang returned to his party animal nature in throwing what seemed like one of the most epic fashion week parties of the season. This should come as no surprise, as the acclaimed young designer is known for the functions he throws as he is for the fashions he designs. Peep photos and faces from the star-studded rave below.

Cardi B



Tinashe



Simi and Haze Khadra with Selah Marley



Luka Sabbat



Kaia and Presley Gerber with Alexander Wang



Sofia Richie



Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West



French actress, Pom Klementieff



Natasha Poly



Ashanti



Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls partying with Alexander Wang

Ja Rule



Cardi B performing



A$AP Ferg



Alexander Wang

