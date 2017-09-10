As shows continue throughout New York Fashion Week, so do our celebrity sightings. With that said, one designer in particular stole the show with his cast of famous faces not only in the front row, but also on stage—Cardi B, Ashanti and Ja Rule to name a few. Alexander Wang returned to his party animal nature in throwing what seemed like one of the most epic fashion week parties of the season. This should come as no surprise, as the acclaimed young designer is known for the functions he throws as he is for the fashions he designs. Peep photos and faces from the star-studded rave below.
Cardi B
Tinashe
Simi and Haze Khadra with Selah Marley
Luka Sabbat
Kaia and Presley Gerber with Alexander Wang
Sofia Richie
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West
French actress, Pom Klementieff
Natasha Poly
Ashanti
Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls partying with Alexander Wang
Ja Rule
Cardi B performing
A$AP Ferg
Alexander Wang
