Last night, Alexa Chung invited a gaggle of her closest friends toThe Paramour Estate — a sprawling 22,000-square-foot mansion in Los Angeles — to celebrate The Muse, her namesake label's latest collection.

Inspired by the style of iconic female musicians like Patti Smith and Marianne Faithful, the model-cum-designer created a relaxed assortment of easy dresses, graphic t-shirts, denim and corduroy outerwear, and cozy striped sweaters. Because these stars dressed from the contents of a single suitcase while on tour for months at time, Chung put out a tight edit of versatile pieces with playful details from ruffled Chelsea collars to crab and banana motifs and punchy 60s florals.

Fittingly, photographer Brantley Gutierrez referenced American photographer Baron Wolman's images of musicians and their muses in his black and white images of partygoers (some dressed in pieces from The Muse) including Rowan Blanchard and Gia Coppola.

See our favorite images from the event below:

(From Left) Rowan Blanchard, Alexa Chung, and Harley Viera Newton (Below) Djuna Bell

Photography by Brantley Gutierrez