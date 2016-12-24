It's no secret that the president-elect Donald Trump has faced major difficulties booking celebrity acts for his inauguration in January. By no secret, I mean he won't stop whining about it.









But one hero has stepped forward--Alec Baldwin, most recently known for his impression of Trump on Saturday Night Live, has offered to sing AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" at the event.





A range of performers have already turned Trump down, including Elton John, Celine Dionne, and Gene Simmons. The only confirmed acts for the inauguration are the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, America's Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho, and some of the Rockettes. Even the offer of ambassadorships has done nothing to sway top artists to his side.

Since the election, Baldwin and his spot-on Trump impression have become mainstays, incurring the wrath of the president-elect every Sunday morning. The next four years of trigger/Twitter fingers are looming over all of us.

But as Baldwin said recently, don't think of the inauguration as the beginning of Trump's presidency, think of it as the beginning of the countdown to the end of it.













Header photo via Youtube/NBC