Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber Are Alberta Ferretti’s Summer Travelers

Sunny Disposition Show goers passed through a space with live saxophone music before entering Alberta Ferretti's spring 2019 show venue. The summer party vibe carried through to the designer's cheerful collection, which was saturated in dusty pastel hues and made with eyelet cotton, light-weight silk, and washed out denim in roomy shapes.

Ample Storage Ferretti covered safari jackets, cropped cargo pants, and skirts with big pockets. If that wasn't enough storage for her summer-time traveler, the designer also touted over-sized, handwoven bags and backpacks.

One & Only It seems woven gladiator sandals in an array of colors are Ferretti's go-to shoe this season. They were paired with everything from cocktail dresses and daywear to evening gowns and beach coverups.

Kendall Jenner