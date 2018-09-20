Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber Are Alberta Ferretti’s Summer Travelers

Sunny Disposition
Show goers passed through a space with live saxophone music before entering Alberta Ferretti's spring 2019 show venue. The summer party vibe carried through to the designer's cheerful collection, which was saturated in dusty pastel hues and made with eyelet cotton, light-weight silk, and washed out denim in roomy shapes.
Ample Storage
Ferretti covered safari jackets, cropped cargo pants, and skirts with big pockets. If that wasn't enough storage for her summer-time traveler, the designer also touted over-sized, handwoven bags and backpacks.
One & Only
It seems woven gladiator sandals in an array of colors are Ferretti's go-to shoe this season. They were paired with everything from cocktail dresses and daywear to evening gowns and beach coverups.
Related | The Bold & the Bella
Model Mayhem
Edie Campbell led a parade of 58 models down the runway. The fresh-faced cast with effortless beach waves included Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.