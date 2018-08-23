The late Puerto Rican fashion illustrator and photographer Antonio Lopez injected color, sensuality, and excitement into the pages of fashion and culture magazines in the 1970s and '80s. His vibrant work, as seen in Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, and Interview, went on to influence designers, filmmakers, and fashion editors around the world. With a documentary titled Antonio Lopez: Sex, Fashion, & Disco set to premier on September 14, the trailblazer has been particularly relevant as of late.

Today, French eyewear label Alain Mikli unveils its fall 2018 campaign which pays tribute to Lopez . Shot by multimedia artist and photographer Alana O'Herlihy, the hazy Polaroid images titled "Rebelle, Rebelle" feature models Cuba Tornado Scott and Luka Isaac. The glamorous styling and over-the-top scenarios depicted in an office setting evoke Lopez's extravagant milieu which mirrors Alain Mikli's roots in '80s glamour.

Images Courtesy of Alain Mikli