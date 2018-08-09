Though David Bowie tragically passed away in January of 2016, his influence is still everywhere, especially in fashion. And while today's Ganni show at Copenhagen Fashion Week wasn't exactly inspired by the rock star's famous style, there was an important "Space Oddity" reference, as in "Ground Control to Major Tom." Behold, the latest trend in workwear: anoraks that look straight out of air traffic control.

The cut, the color blocking, the toggles: it all screams air traffic controller. All these models need are the little orange batons.



Designers like Demna Gvasalia of Vetements and Balenciaga and Heron Preston have consistently mined workwear for inspiration (which raise a number of questions about fashion and social class). Are air traffic controllers, aka wing walkers, the new DHL worker?

Photo via Getty