There's no hiding the fact that Donald Trump considers Twitter to be his best friend. Despite the fact that the official @POTUS account seems to have remained virtually untouched since President Obama's departure from the Oval Office — save for occasional retweets from other official White House-associated accounts — the current president's personal account (fittingly handled "@realDonaldTrump") is a treasure trove of completely inappropriate rants about any and every thing.

In a number of interviews, the president has credited Twitter for his success in being placed at the top of the American food chain. A Financial Times profile from last month finds Trump speaking about the social networking site in the same way a child might speak about their mother during a toast at her 50th birthday party: "Without the tweets, I wouldn't be here." Most notably, in March, Trump told FOX News correspondent Tucker Carlson that the site was an important tool for clearing up the facts. "There's been nobody in history that got more dishonest media than I've gotten," he began. "Twitter is a wonderful thing for me, because I get the word out."

Of course, the "word" Trump is able to get out as a result of Twitter's existence is what he considers truth, what Kellyanne Conway considers alternative facts, and what many of the rest of us simply consider straight-up lies. And though Trump is clearly pro-Twitter, some of the people behind Twitter are pretty adamantly anti-Trump.

In a recent New York Times profile, Twitter co-founder Ev Williams (no, not the popular bourbon) was asked about his thoughts on Donald Trump's comments. Though one may think a vouch from the president is a dream-come-true (it's impossible to have a bigger platform, wouldn't you think), such is not the case when you're a president with the initials DJT. In response, Williams chose to apologize to the general public. "It's a very bad thing," Williams said about Twitter's involvement in giving Trump a platform through which he could brainwash the public into voting for him despite countless red flags. "If it's true that he wouldn't be president if it weren't for Twitter, then yeah, I'm sorry."

[h/t Mic]

Splash photo via Billy Farrell/BFA.com