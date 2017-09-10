New York doesn't need excuses to throw a great party. But when we have a good reason to, like Fashion Week, we go hard. Possibly the best part of NYFW, the after-parties are when all of your favorite artists, designers, and tastemakers come together to celebrate fashion and create amazing memories we'll forever want to hear about (and sadly never will). Flick through these photos from Calvin Klein's rave, Alexander Wang's WANGFEST, Philipp Plein's celeb-filled circus, and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty launch to see all the fab people in attendance.

Photos via BFA