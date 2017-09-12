One thing the fashion industry knows how to do well besides put on a good show is to put on a good party, and they really proved it to us this season. The past few days have been filled with private dinners, exclusive events and festive celebrations—from an arcade affair at Dave & Buster's in Times Square for PAPER's Beautiful People party to a spirited soirée at the Top of the Standard to celebrate 25 years of Purple Magazine. Whatever the occasion, guests including Paris Hilton, Gucci Mane, and Cardi B showed up to turn up, and that they did. See below for a slide show of snapshots from the most memorable parties this season.