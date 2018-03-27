Break out your hottest festival gear, because you definitely don't want to miss this year's Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn. Neo-soul queen Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe and Miguel are just a few of the A-listers headlining the weekend-long music fest.

The roster for Afropunk Fest 2018 will also include Tyler, The Creator, the Internet, Lolawolf, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Denzel Curry, Twin Shadow, Ibeyi, Jamila Woods, and H.E.R. The fest is slated to run August 25 & 26, and will take place at Commodore Barry Park in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

Tickets are on sale via Afropunk Festival's website, but there are a few ways for you to snag a ticket for free. You can earn a ticket by participating in Afropunk Army, their social justice advocacy program. Just contributing eight hours of volunteer work to one of Afropunk's non-profit partners will get you a general admission ticket. Also, you're helping the community, and what's cooler than that?

The program will be launched later this spring, and more information on it will be available on the Afropunk website.

Images via Getty

