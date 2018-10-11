Aéropostale, specialty teen-focused retailer whose target demographic is men and women ages 14-22, has announced the launch of its first-ever gender-neutral collection.

Aéropostale's new line is called Aero One, and according to a press release, is "inspired by love and equality," a collection comprising 15 pieces that seeks to embrace "EVERYONE." The collection boasts a bright array of colors and size-inclusive silhouettes. Select pieces include T-shirts, pullover hoodies, distressed denim, overalls, a pink denim jacket and a bleach washed chambray shirt, and is selling from $29.50 to $79.50 in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

Alongside the clothes is a small capsule of fragrances, also gender neutral, called No. 16 (a citrus scent), No. 87 (a fougère scent), and No. 24 (a woodsy scent). Those come in 50 ML bottles and are selling for $24. You can find all products online now, here, and in stores worldwide come October 14.

Courtesy of Aéropostale

