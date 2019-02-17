Yesterday, Transmissions, a group fighting for greater representation of trans and non-conforming people in the fashion industry, held an essential protest at London Fashion Week. But that wasn't the only action that took place near the runways. Justice4Grenfell, an activist group fighting for victims of the horrific Grenfell Tower Fire, occupied a catwalk in protest of the city's handling of the tragedy. They were joined by supermodel Adwoa Aboah and musician Emeli Sande.

On June 14th, 2017, the Grenfell Tower caught fire. Residents were trapped inside, and 72 people lost their lives. It was the deadliest residential fire in England since World War II.

Grenfell was managed by the city, and residents had complained several times about their concerns that the building was a fire hazard. They were ignored. And now in the wake of the fire, no arrests have been made in regards to negligence, families of the victims have yet to be compensated, and numerous buildings in London still lack sprinkler systems.

At yesterday's powerful protest, members of Justice4Grenfell stood together, holding hands. All wore t-shirts reading "72 Dead And Still No Arrests? How Come?"

Yvette Williams, the campaign coordinator, talked to Dazed about the action. "London Fashion week is a perennial event in the international calendar and highlights the world talent, creativity and inspiration in our diverse city," she said. "The fire at Grenfell Tower is the unfashionable side of London where 72 people needlessly lost their lives. Their deaths will not be in vain. We are honoured to be part of LFW that will assist our campaign in keeping a global focus on what happened at Grenfell and to support the bereaved families in their continued fight for truth and justice."