London fashion week may have just kicked off, but it's already been a day full of magical moments. Designer Ashley Williams' collection is already sure to be a highlight — with fun animal print dresses, tie dye pants and fun details such as bows. Model Adwoa Aboah opened the show wearing a black fleece pullover covered in sperm print. Here's everything else you need to know about the show.

Granny Chic

The overall inspiration for the collection was a new form of granny chic. Skirts and dresses were cut long and loose — with an extra dose of volume. Ironic twists like sperm print scarves added a hint of humor.

Cat Lady

Capitalizing on the granny look, one bright and fuzzy yellow sweater with a black cat (a motif used by the brand in the past) really stood out. Another pink mohair skirt and matching sweater was covered in mini black cat silhouette.

The Right Tights

Tights can sometimes feel like just a necessity for fall and winter dressing. But in the case of Ashley Williams, the designer made them more of an active statement. In shades white wine primary red, as well as lilac with little devils printed on them, tights never looked more covetable.

Mixed Animal Prints

Zebra stripes and leopard spots were seen on dresses and coats as well as skirts and tops. These prints were often mixed together for a playful aesthetic.

Choose Choos

A highlight of the collection was the shoes — a collaboration with Jimmy Choo. Fans of the brand may have noticed a signature of the brand was notably missing this season: the glittery crystal hair clips in ironic phrases like "sex" and "anxiety." However, the shoes this season replaces those aforementioned clips. Strappy heels and black flats were covered in crystal "100%" phrases.