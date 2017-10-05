Fashion photographer and longtime PAPER contributor, Richard Phibbs, has been teaming up with the Humane Society of New York for years now, lending his talents behind the lens to a worthy cause: the adoptions of homeless cats and dogs. We've often shared Richard's portraits of these animals in need on papermag.com and were particularly struck by Richard's latest Humane Society collaboration: shooting photos of dogs and cats that lost their homes in Hurricane Harvey. We're sharing Richard's photos below, which include animals rescued during the hurricane as well as more local pets in need of a good home, and are including more information about some of these animals and Richard's own observations, reprinted with his permission from his Facebook. Take a look and consider bringing one of these pets home.

Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St., New York, NY 10022

