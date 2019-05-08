Following the runaway success of their first collaboration, Adidas Originals and Fiorucci have teamed up for their second collection coming just in time for your sunny summer getaway.

The capsule stays true to Fiorucci's iconic '80s Euro-glam aesthetic with splashy graphics in a bold citrus-kissed orange rendered in Adidas' streamlined modern silhouettes. The collection features sexy one piece bathing suits, slick slides, beach totes, and a chunky dad sneaker that will have all of the cabana boys dying to know where you copped. It's a collection that peers over a pair of sunglasses and proudly proclaims, "I'm on my second six-month vacation," before casually sipping a Mai Tai by the pool.

Related | Surviving Coachella with Liz Cambage and Candace Parker

"The Fiorucci graphic archive remains one of the richest and most innovative, continually reinventing its vibrant language with a nod to the original visuals from the 80's spread across t-shirts, magazines, posters and beyond," said the Adidas team. "It felt like a very natural match between the two brands."

The Adidas meets Fiorucci capsule goes on sale globally starting May 10th. Take a look at the collection in its natural poolside habitat, below: