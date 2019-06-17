Adele, a singer who also happens to embody the term "wine mom," lived her truth over the weekend by partying with the Spice Girls following their Wembley Stadium concert. A longtime fan of the group, she chronicled the experience of meeting them on Instagram, so it's almost like we got to be there.

"Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago!" the singer wrote. "Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self."

One difference from 21 years ago: this time she "got drunk" with the girls afterward. (Sadly sans Posh, who declined to join the reunion tour and actually just debuted her Victoria Beckham resort collection elsewhere in London.) The official @SpiceGirls account posted a fun backstage pic of the gang. As many commenters point out, she should have joined them for a song!

Photo via Instagram

