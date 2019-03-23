Fashion
Besties Adele and Jennifer Lawrence sure do look like they had one hell of a time on Friday night. The two turned up at Pieces, a popular gay bar in New York City, and the photos and videos from fans at the watering hole look lit.

The pair participated in a fun night filled with games, starting with Adele coming up onstage. The hosting drag queen asked the British singer if she was single, and of course she replied that she was married. But when asked if she was asked if she was still ready to mingle and have a "great time with the gays," she was not shy to reply, "Fucking obviously."

Soon, the "Someone Like You" songstress wound up playing a game of "musical shots," which she lost. And J. Law, being the great supportive friend she is, shouted, "How could you lose?" To which Adele jokingly replied, "You bitch!"The host then volunteered that she take her friend's place in the game, to which she said, "It has nothing to do with my drinking ability!"

Later, both of them ended up literally rolling on the floor of the bar laughing, with Jennifer still distraught that Adele had lost the game.

All in all, it looks like it was a fun night, and the Internet is feeling the FOMO. And, honestly, same.

The BFFs first met in 2013 at the Oscars, and have been hanging out since. In an essay for TIME's 2016 TIME 100, she wrote, "I remember sneaking backstage while she performed 'Skyfall,' trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer. See her from another angle as if to peek behind the Great Oz's curtain. I had been a fan of hers since 'Chasing Pavements' (saying 'fan' about Adele always sounds like an understatement, doesn't it?)."

"Her undeniable talent and beauty...Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she's also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful," she explained. Truly, friendship goals.

