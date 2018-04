Adele was part of the "Couchella" crowd and enjoyed the music festival from home. And like the rest of us mortals, the multiple Grammy-award winner bowed down to Queen Bey.

The singer was happy to share some #Beychella moments on Instagram, posting three boomerang videos of her dancing in front of her telly.









Tbh, this was all of us watching Bey slay. Adele's videos are just the embodiment of the effect of Beyoncé's power over us.

We love you for posting these, Adele! Week made.

