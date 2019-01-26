Almost fully one month into 2019 and odds are your big New Year's resolution to get to the gym more often has already given way to Netflix binges from the warm safety of your own home. But fear not, all you need is a little motivation to get back up on that horse and nothing motivates better than having a cute new workout fit to flaunt around the gym. Enter renowned ready-to-wear designer Adam Selman and his newly unveiled pivot to sportswear.

​The cheekily named, Adam Selman Sport, offers a new stylish approach to unisex activewear that not only looks great but, according to the press release, is versatile enough to go "from deadlines to deadlifts, from sit-ups to sit-downs and from working to working out." Drawing inspiration from all different eras of sportswear, Selman offers a modern twist on staples of the genre like crop tops, sports bras, sweatshirts, compression shorts, and leggings, all coming in a variety of colors from neon green to leopard print. Down to the fine details, whether it be a dumbbell shaped zipper-pull or a crystal-embellished trim, Selman's new line is sure to make you the absolute envy of your Soulcycle class.

Adam Selman Sport is currently available to shop via Net-a-Porter. Take a look at the full spring 2019 lookbook below:

Photos Courtesy of Adam Selman Sport