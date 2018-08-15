Time Travel With Adam Selman's New '70s Collection

Today, Adam Selman launched a new collection exclusively for Opening Ceremony, called "70s Sheer." This is his fourth collaboration with the brand-slash-retailer-slash purveyor of all things cool, and it features three pieces: a jacket, short, and jean, all rendered in sheer tulle. The garments are covered in '70s-inspired embroidery — there are cherries and watches and all kinds of blossoms, reminiscent of the designer's Fall 2017 collection, "Say it With Flowers" — and they're trimmed with rainbow fabric.

When it comes to his personal style, Selman has a famous penchant for 70s-style denim. His sheer iterations of jeans have become something of a signature, gracing the butts of celebrities like Lorde, Dua Lipa, and Charli XCX. His previous collections for OC included sheer jeans embroidered with images from the zodiac.

The entire "70s Sheer" collection is available for purchase at Opening Ceremony stores and online, with prices ranging from $395-650.

Images courtesy of Black Frame/Opening Ceremony