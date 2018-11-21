Adam Selman's collaboration with Le Specs has been worn by literally everyone with a face. Stars like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Zoë Kravitz, Adwoa Aboah, Rita Ora, Charli XCX, Hari Nef, Kendall Jenner, and Sofia Richie have all donned the designer's bitchy cat eye sunglasses, aptly called "The Last Lolita." And now, there's an even more dramatic version.

Sold exclusively at Opening Ceremony, "The Prowler" offers a similar retro shape, but with added bat-wing handles that really scream, "I have a thousand dollars in my purse and a knife in my back pocket." Selman and Le Specs designed the plastic frames in bold, neon hues with matching mirror lenses in hombre cobalt violet, neon yellow and black.

Priced at $120, you can check out "The Prowler" by Adam Selman x Le Specs, below.