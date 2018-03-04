After bringing a refreshing jolt of queer energy to the 2018 Winter Olympics, Adam Rippon did the same tonight for his Oscars red carpet debut.

The Bronze medalist wore a full Moschino look, styled by designer Jeremy Scott, who opted to dress Rippon in a bondage-inspired black tuxedo jacket, leather studded harness and glittery bow-tie — sheer perfection.

While menswear choices on the Oscars red carpet are traditionally conservative, the 28-year-old skating star's look was a reminder that daring fashion isn't exclusively for the women.

And the same goes for the ice rink. Beyond his talent, Rippon attracted attention for his flashy Olympic costumes, some of which took weeks to complete and were embellished using things like paint and (lots of) Swarovski crystals.

Tonight's fetish-inspired Moschino follows the brand's BDSM-imbued Fall '18 menswear presentation, which starred Drag Race winner Violet Chachki wearing devil horns and a similar coat. Scott described the collection as "a tiny bit kinky," and dressed models in latex, gimp masks and pieces labeled with words like "Bottom" and "Daddy."

Photo via Getty