Adam Levine Rants on Twitter After Thinking Childish Gambino was Snubbed by the VMAs

Looks like someone needs to do a little fact-checking before they tweet. E! News reports that Adam Levine mistakenly slammed MTV on Twitter after thinking that Childish Gambino was snubbed in the VMAs. According to the celebrity news outlet, the Maroon 5 frontman tweeted, "This year, Childish Gambino released one of the most impactful, thought provoking and intelligent videos ever made. I'm sure he doesn't care that he wasn't nominated for a VMA because he's cool as f–k and everything. But I care. Because I'm NOT that cool." He concluded the rant saying, "And I still want MTV to mean something again. But it won't. Ever. K bye."

But, as it turns out, this was *fake news* because Childish Gambino was nominated for seven VMAs for "This Is America." The nominations are for Direction, Video, Choreography, Cinematography, Editing, Art Direction, and Video with a Message. So, of course, as soon as Levine found out he retracted his statement earlier by deleting the old tweets, and saying, "Shit. I don't usually put my foot in my mouth. But this time, I did. 'This is America' actually WAS nominated for 7 VMAs. How I didn't get the right info is beyond me. I stand corrected. I'm sorry MTV. Still hate you though. but mostly, I'm sorry."