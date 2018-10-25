Acne Studios Tributes a Blues Legend

Johnny Winter, the late American musician famed for his performances at Woodstock, was admired for his high-energy concerts and platinum blond mane. Winter also had a precise sense of style; his denim on denim and shirt-optional looks were always cast in a tinge of country-western charm. Consequently, the Grammy Award-winning artist — who was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame and named one of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine — made as much of a sartorial impact as a musical one. Acne Studios creative director Johnny Johansson, an admirer of the blues icon's style, pays homage to him this fall in a new capsule collection titled "The Johnny Winter Project."

(Left) A denim jacket from Winter's wardrobe; (Right) A denim jacket from The Johnny Winter Project.

Pieces from Winter's wardrobe including a denim jacket emblazoned with leather patches, a violet ruffled button-down, and a silky, green bomber jacket informed Johansson's range of varsity jackets, riveted dark-wash jeans, pointed collar shirting. Images of Winter appear alongside his name in graphic text and details like a crescent moon and star accessories and square toe cowboy boots. Available on AcneStudios.com and in select stores starting today, proceeds from the collection Johnny Winter Foundation for the Arts.

Photos courtesy of Acne Studios



