The relationship Swedes have with outdoor clothing label Fjällräven is akin to the American affection for Patagonia. In a capsule collection launching September 6, Acne Studios creative director Johnny Johansson, who grew up wearing Fjällräven's performance-driven designs, reimagines the brand's classic "Expedition" Down Jacket and Kånken backpack. This partnership marks the first time Fjällräven has collaborated with another brand on revamping its most iconic pieces.

After dissecting a selection of Fjällräven styles to better understand their construction and functional features, Johansson redesigned technical trousers as convertible pants with a zipper inlet and transformed the Kånken backpack into a messenger bag and mini clutch. Details like faux fur trims, reflective patches, and blush pink paneling mirror structural changes like oversized pockets and new internal compartments.

Acne Studios x Fjällräven

Images Courtesy of Acne Studios