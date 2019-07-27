View this post on Instagram

Meet @aaron___philip. In late 2017, Aaron made her way into the spotlight through Twitter, campaigning for her own modeling career. Since that moment, Aaron has done exactly what she dreamed of doing, having been signed to Elite Model Agency, appearing in a campaign by Sephora, and being profiled by the likes of Paper Mag, Teen Vogue, and Elle 💙 Aaron believes that people of every shape, size, and color deserve to have their voices and stories heard, which is why we wanted to feature her in our OV Cottons launch. Recreation takes on many forms, and at OV we want to make you feel comfortable pursuing whatever form of recreation it is that brings you life #DoingThings @giannie_couji @lil.patterson @sophiestrobele @hey.nouri