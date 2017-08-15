On October 1, Japanese pop artist and lover of polka dots, Yayoi Kusama, will open a museum of her work in Tokyo. Artnet reports that the museum will be housed in a *gorgeous* five-story building in Toyko's Shinjuku ward designed by architecture firm Kume Sekkei, which was completed all the way back in 2014. The first two floors will house a retrospective of her paintings and sculptures, the third floor will showcase her infinity rooms and immersive installation work, and the top floor reading room will house archival material. Considering how insanely popular she is among academics, collectors and Instagram basiques alike, it's pretty amazing that she's manage to keep the project under wraps for so long! The debut show will be entitled, "Creation is a Solitary Pursuit, Love is What Brings You Closer to Art" and will be devoted to her colorful recent series of "My Eternal Soul" paintings, depicting eyes and biomorphic forms. How the museum plans to protect her priceless works from committed selfie desperados with nothing to lose is still TBD.

