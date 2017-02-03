The very good people at Bandcamp have a pledge going to donate all of today's proceeds to American Civil Liberties Union and a whole heap of artists jumping on board.

The move came in response to President Trump's decision to ban citizens from Muslim-majority countries from entering and re-entering the United States. Bandcamp declared the executive order in violation of "the very spirit and foundation of America."

"We at Bandcamp oppose the ban wholeheartedly, and extend our support to those whose lives have been upended."

As of right now 400 labels and artists are down for the cause, including Sub Pop (Father John Misty, Beach House), Hyperdub (Burial, Kode9), Kill Rock Stars (Elliott Smith, the Decemberists), Epitaph (Refused, Joyce Manor), and Run for Cover (Modern Baseball, teen suicide), as well as the likes of Four Tet, Speedy Ortiz and Los Campesinos!. Merge (the Mountain Goats, Eleanor Friedberger) are matching proceed donations and Xiu Xiu will donate 100% of proceeds from Bandcamp for the next for years.

If you want to really warm your cockles, you can read the full list here .

[h/t Pitchfork]



