Word has gotten out that xHamster, a popular porn streaming site, has put out a game-changing offer to the Wachowski sisters after the latter's widely adored Netflix show Sense8 was canceled by the streaming giant due to exorbitant production costs. Though Netflix did promise to fund a special two-hour finale to help wrap up the loose storylines, their offer can't stand a candle to xHamster's proposal.

In a post on the company's blog addressed to Lilly and Lana Wachowski, Alex Hawkins, the vice president, offered to produce the show. Writing in response to the recent announcement that Lana Wachowski was continuing to write a third season of the beloved show in hopes that fans could figure out a way to somehow bring it back, Hawkins said, "While we're happy that Netflix is picking up the series for a conclusion, before you wrap up the story, we wanted you to consider another option — letting xHamster produce the series."

Elsewhere, he listed the ways that xHamster could actually best Netflix, noting that, in addition to "currently [being] one of the most highly trafficked websites on the internet," xHamster also is, at the end of the day, a porn site with the right "disposition" to host an (admittedly, explicitly sexual) show like Sense8. "We know that a show about polymorphous perversity is a hard sell for a mainstream network like Netflix." A porn site though? "We have no such limitations, and also understand implicitly the interconnectedness of sexualities across boundaries."

"In short, we are a we," he mentioned, calling back to a central theme from the show.

After hearing the announcement, PAPER immediately reached out to Alex Hawkins to hear more about his (and the rest of the xHamster team's) ideas for the show. Judging from his response, the vice president is in it to win it and really hoping the Wachowskis consider his proposition. He thinks Sense8 could do for xHamster what House of Cards did for Netflix.

We've been looking to get into original production for some time, and a lot of us were fans of the show.

I mean, I think that as a worldwide community connected by sexuality, we saw ourselves a bit in Sense8. We are an unconventional platform, for sure. But we also have billions of visitors, and are well-versed in video streaming.

We've produced on a smaller scale, and had some good success. That said, we'd never want to run the show. I think that we'd want to let the Wachowskis use us as a vessel for their vision.

I think our proposal shocked a lot of people, probably the Wachowskis included. But I think once you start thinking about the platform, and the audience, and the freedom working with an adult-oriented site like xHamster grants you, it doesn't seem so outlandish.

Just a few years ago, people couldn't digest that Netflix, a streaming service, could produce House of Cards. It's only nuts until you do it well, and then it seems like a natural progression.

Best,

Alex Hawkins

Splash photo via Sense8 / Netflix

