We are 16 days from the shallow now, aka the A Star is Born release date. We at PAPER could not be more excited for this great work of art — our office is frequently filled with cries of Lady Gaga's inimitable "HOOOOOAH-WOOOOOAH-HOOOO-OOOOOH" — and every twist and turn of the press cycle just gets us more amped. Gaga is wearing fabulous fashions! Covering Vogue! Bradley Cooper is also doing things!

And now there's a new, genius A Star is Born-related work. Comedian Kevin T. Porter, former host of the "Gilmore Guys" podcast, spent three days painstakingly mashing up the movie's trailer with The Muppets, featuring Kermit as Bradley Cooper's Jackson Maine and Miss Piggy as Gaga's Ally. He used footage from Muppets Take Manhattan, The Muppet Movie, The Great Muppet Caper, The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted, and the 2015 Muppets tv show. And the result is chef's kiss perfection.

"I haven't seen the movie yet but like most of America I fell in love with the trailer, especially the memes the trailer generated on Twitter," Porter told Entertainment Weekly. "The only regret I have is that I wasn't able to get a shot of Sam the Eagle as Sam Elliott."

"Ultimately I'm just gunning for a job on the next Muppets TV show," he added. "I'd gladly be Miss Piggy's personal assistant. I'm definitely more of a Kermit, not the least of which is [because of] owning and playing a banjo of my own and waving my arms and screaming uncontrollably when I get excited about something." Miss Piggy, if you're hiring, no one on Earth could possibly deserve it more.

Photo via Youtube