Netflix Actors Recreate 'A Great Day In Harlem' Photo

On Sunday at the BET Awards, Netflix reveals "A Great Day In Hollywood," a recreation of "A Great Day In Harlem" or "Harlem 1958" — a photograph taken by Art Kane for a special feature on some of the greatest jazz musicians for Esquire magazine.

The photo, shot by Kwaku Altson, includes 47 of Netflix's series regulars, as well as partners like Ava DuVernay and Spike Lee.

The Root lists the talent included in the photograph:



Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why) Alfre Woodard (Luke Cage; Juanita) Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why) Antoinette Robertson (Dear White People) Antonique Smith (Luke Cage) Ashley Blaine Featherson (Dear White People) Ava DuVernay (13th, Central Park Five) Brett Gray (On My Block) Britney Young (GLOW) Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) Chante Adams (Roxanne Roxanne) Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage) Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black) Dawn Porter (Bobby Kennedy for President) DeRay Davis (How To Act Black) Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why) DeRon Horton (Dear White People) Gabrielle Dennis (Luke Cage) Hayley Law (Altered Carbon; Riverdale) Justin Simien (Dear White People) Justine Simmons (All About The Washingtons) Kano (Top Boy) Kat Graham (The Holiday Calendar; How It Ends) Kia Stevens (GLOW) Laverne Cox (Orange is the New Black) Lena Waithe (Master of None; Dear White People; Step Sisters) Logan Browning (Dear White People) Marlon Wayans (Naked; Woke-ish) Marque Richardson (Dear White People; Step Sisters) Mike Colter (Luke Cage) Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage) Nia Long (Roxanne Roxanne, Dear White People) Nia Jervier (Dear White People; Step Sisters) Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things) Quincy Brown (The Holiday Calendar) Rapsody (Rapture) Rev Run (All About The Washingtons) Russell Hornsby (Seven Seconds) Sacha Jenkins (Rapture) Samantha Logan (13 Reasons Why) Sierra Capri (On My Block) Simone Missick (Luke Cage) Spike Lee (She's Gotta Have It) Steven Silver (13 Reasons Why) Sydelle Noel (GLOW) Vaneza Oliveira (3%) Yance Ford (Strong Island)

The photo also came with a video directed by Lacey Duke and narrated by Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, which premiered at the BET Awards. "We're not a genre because there's no one way to be black. We're writing while black; nuanced and complex, resilient and strong," says McLaughlin in the clip. "This is not a moment, this is a movement. We are strong black leads. Today is a great day in Hollywood"

Netflix also released a behind-the-scenes outtake of the group singing James Weldon Johnson's anthem, "Lift Every Voice." Watch the video below.





