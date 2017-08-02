Bless Instagram for the regular peeks into celebrities' lives we were not privy to for so long. Kim K. posting videos of North and Penelope playing dress up! Hilary Duff's iMessages! All the random objects on the street Kim Gordon has decided are art! In dark times like these, we need this kind of content to distract and delight us, which is why we need to talk about one of the unsung heroes of our favorite picture platform: Reba.

Reba McEntire always gives off the sense that she's a down to earth mom who just happens to also be a Country icon, and her Instagram only amplifies that impression. Like Cher's spectacularly confusing and brilliant tweets, the here's-your-one-chance-Fancy Country music icon's Instagram account has all the head-scratching but endearing content you need in your life. Think of it like this: if your mom's Instagram account had a professional manager on posting duty to clean things up when the grid gets too erratic, and her 'grams advertising her Tupperware parties were swapped for ones advertising a QVC line, it would be Reba's Instagram. There's truly no rhyme or reason to her content mix, which makes it so delightful. Fair warning: once you start scrolling, you won't be able to stop.

At first glance, Reba's Instagram seems fairly typical, as far as celebrity Instagram accounts go. There are the usual, expected celebrity product promotions.

Summer is heating up and so are the sales at @dillards! There are so many great markdowns on Reba items like the Western Spirit Embroidered Knit Tunic for 65% off! *Link in profile

But sandwiched between the money-making shots are snaps of friends and family, complete with awkward "Damn it, it's the round button. Have you ever used an iPhone before? Did you take the picture yet?" faces that look like something your aunt would post on Facebook and tag you in even though you weren't there.

Happy 4th with my buddies!!! @lucindafletcher @nataliefletch @abbeycaroline @martiefletcher @shawnameyers @jasonmeyers @harrisonhoule @shanetarleton #toomuchfun

Snapshots of a friend getting his eyebrows plucked live within the same row as glammed-up pre-show shots and I really don't understand any of it.

#pat Manley suffering under the artful Brett Scissorhand!!!@brettglam

This one's for you @shanetarlton #bighairdontcare

Occasionally, Reba dips her toe into the meme-sphere, whether it's creating her own "your week presented by" video, sharing some "okay, sure" quote that could probably be found painted on a canvas at your nearest Home Goods next to the "Live Laugh Love" wares, or turning herself into a kind of questionable Cinco De Mayo celebration meme.

Your Week Presented by Reba #reba #mondaymotivation #rebamcentire #monday

Amen, Sister!!!!!

Aren't we supposed to celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend long?

Her TBTs look relatively normal when you scroll through, but as soon as you hit the captions, you're like "Reba, what are you even talking about?"

I was #hipster, when hipster wasn't cool… #throwbackthursday #tbt #rippedjeans #denimshirt #reba

We shot this in LA around 2004. I didn't like my hair that flat...but everyone loved it so I gave 'em one set up with it. Looking back, it wasn't so bad...but this gal likes VOLUME ;-) #tbt #throwbackthursday

One time she went to a Madonna concert and posted no fewer than three images as a play-by-play of Madonna's tardiness and the quietly savage shade was almost too much for me to handle.

At the Madonna concert. She's not on yet...really???

We're here!! Where is she???

She came on at 10:31.

I'm pretty sure she's eating a full chicken in this one, for what it's worth.

Enjoying a little lunch between media stops today #SingItNow

At the end of the day, I'm fairly certain that nothing will bring me more joy than this remarkably candid gem.

Yes, that is a half eaten chicken finger.

Yep, that's a half eaten chicken finger. Godspeed on your Instagram journey, Reba, and thank you.