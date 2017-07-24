The video for "RAF," Rocky's ode to Raf Simons featuring the crème de la crème of hip hop that dropped earlier this year, is finally here.

In what must be any stylist's wet dream, Rocky and his male model cohort strut up and down in front of the camera in many, many different outfits. Inexplicably, Frank Ocean and Lil Uzi Vert, who appeared on the original version, have been cut from the track, but you can still see Carti and Quavo all dolled up in their finest. Considering Rocky has dropped two singles in the last six months, it seems very likely a third album from the rapper is on the horizon.

Watch below.

Images via Getty.

