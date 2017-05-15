Friends, allies, finally – new music from A$AP Rocky. You may have forgotten the fashion muse was also a rapper, but that he is. Blending his two passions once again, the Harlem-native has put forth a banging Raf Simmons tribute, featuring heavy hitters Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert and Quavo, titled none other than, of course, "RAF".

You might recognize the song's key line "Please don't touch my Raf" from Ashton Sanders x Rocky's Met Gala pic with the same caption. I, for one, though it was some fashion elitist banter, but no, instead it was an ode to what was to come.

Without further ado, here is the banging collab. Enjoy, my sweets.