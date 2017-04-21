D.R.A.M. has been having a real minute lately, releasing his debut album to rave reviews, hitting the Billboard No.1 alongside Yachty with "Broccoli", owning this glorious labradoodle, and now he seems to have brought A$AP Rocky out of temporary retirement for new track "Gilligan".

In it, D.R.A.M. flexes about groupies and delivers a catchy hook while Rocky and Juicy come in hot, spitting some pretty flawless bars in what has all the makings of a summer banger.

Listen and love the track below.