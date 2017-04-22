A$AP Ferg's clothing brand Traplord and Uniform have teamed up to create a capsule collection of sustainable streetwear to give free uniforms to African schoolchildren in need. Vogue interviewed the rapper about the inspiration behind the line, all priced reasonably below $200.

"These uniforms are really how you decipher the kids in Africa," Ferg told Vogue. "You see a lot of them in the streets because they can't afford a uniform and therefore can't go to school...providing them with free uniforms not only enables these kids to get an education, but I think it makes them happy and empowered—I'm a strong believer in dressing the way you want to be."

Traplord x Uniform's capsule collection is inspired by the clothing Ferg himself wore when he was going to school.

"The aesthetic of Traplord was built on the fact that I didn't have anything," Ferg told Vogue. "I want these kids to know that they are lords and that they can become the highest of the high."









Profits from the collection goes to support schoolchildren around Africa. The collection can be purchased on the Bloomingdales site. This summer it will expand to include a full range of men's and women's clothing.



Header photo via Vogue/Instagram