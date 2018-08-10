Paloma Elsesser, Ashton Sanders, and More Make Denim Dreamy

Los Angeles-based denim label 7 For All Mankind enlisted plus-size Canadian-American model Paloma Elsesser, Moonlight (2016) actor Ashton Andrews, and New Zealander Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell to sport its fall 2018 collection in a Billy Kidd-photographed campaign. The buzzy trio stars in alongside stylist Pernille Teisbaek, singer-songwriter Arlissa, and model turned world traveler Philippe LeBlond.

Ashton Andrews

Accompanying Kidd's playful, yet suave images are a series of bubbly film strip stills and a video of the group exploring L.A. Chosen for their sense of adventure, creativity, and diverse array of talents, each cast member's distinct style shines through in the campaign.

Arlissa

Photography: Billy Kidd