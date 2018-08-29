This article originally appeared in the second issue of MedMen's new quarterly magazine, Ember, created in collaboration with PAPER. MedMen is a California-based cannabis company and investment firm with properties spanning coast to coast.
Thanks to CBD, taking the edge off is not only easier than ever — it's also fully customizable, without the psychotropic effects of THC. Essentially, your new chill starts here.
High-CBD Vaporizers
To Try: Heavy Hitters CBD Cartridges
Breathe deeply with soothing new high-CBD options balanced by low amounts of THC for ultimate impact.
Photography: Sergiy Barchuk