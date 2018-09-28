69, a contemporary brand founded in the early aughts that blends inclusive unisex designs and pop-culture irreverence recently presented their spring 2019 ready-to-wear collection at MOCA Los Angeles, as part of an ongoing exhibition at the Pacific Design Centre.

For this latest collection, the label enlisted celebrity doppelgängers who channeled the star power of countercultural icons like Prince, Boy George, Howard Stern, and Andy Warhol. The models wore a range of oversize, light-wash denim looks with exaggerated pockets, asymmetrical stripes and polka dots in rich colorways, and cotton pieces prominently featuring the 69 logo. There was even a fruit pattern present throughout the collection, a partnership with collaborative platform Print All Over Me.

Check out 69's latest runway show looks, below.

Courtesy of 69