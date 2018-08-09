50 LGBTQ Musicians You Should Prioritize

Pabllo Vittar

Make no mistake, Brazilian drag performer and gender-neutral (he, she, or they all work) pop star Pabllo Vittar is an icon. Vittar broke through to the public consciousness with unforgettable televised performances of Whitney Houston songs sung live, and further proved their star power with the release of last year's Vai Passar Mal. And they've already been endorsed via musical collaborations with LGBTQ community allies ranging from Charli XCX to Diplo (who they shared a kiss with in the "Entao Vai" video; later telling us how Diplo's lips taste like jambo, a sweet Brazilian fruit). Vittar shows no signs of slowing down, and is currently at work on a follow-up album. — Michael Love Michael (Photography: Fernanda Tiné for PAPER)