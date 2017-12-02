So you don't have to, we rounded up five videos (plus one bonus) that you may have missed in the chaos of another week. From Daniel Caesar's video for his single off his breakthrough (and Grammy-nominated) album Freudian to a bittersweet drop from a currently-incarcerated Meek Mill, there's a bit of everything to carry you through your weekend and get you caught up on what's good. Below (in no particular order) are our top picks:

"Baby I'm Dyin'" - Lolawolf

Zoë Kravitz and Jimmy Giannopoulos have shared the visuals for the latest single, "Baby I'm Dyin'," from their electropop/R&B duo Lolawolf's forthcoming sophomore album dropping sometime in 2018. (The duo hasn't released a project since 2015's EP everyfuckinday). The Max Basch-directed video captures scenes of Kravitz and a trendy crew of diverse friends as Kravitz saunters through a whimsical evening in New York City:

"Freudian" - Daniel Caesar

Toronto's golden child Daniel Caesar is having a huge year, exploding onto the music scene with an album, Freudian, that was just nominated for two Grammys (Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance). The video for the singer's track of the same name shows Caesar as a drill sergeant leading a group of runners through the forest: