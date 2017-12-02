So you don't have to, we rounded up five videos (plus one bonus) that you may have missed in the chaos of another week. From Daniel Caesar's video for his single off his breakthrough (and Grammy-nominated) album Freudian to a bittersweet drop from a currently-incarcerated Meek Mill, there's a bit of everything to carry you through your weekend and get you caught up on what's good. Below (in no particular order) are our top picks:
"Baby I'm Dyin'" - Lolawolf
Zoë Kravitz and Jimmy Giannopoulos have shared the visuals for the latest single, "Baby I'm Dyin'," from their electropop/R&B duo Lolawolf's forthcoming sophomore album dropping sometime in 2018. (The duo hasn't released a project since 2015's EP everyfuckinday). The Max Basch-directed video captures scenes of Kravitz and a trendy crew of diverse friends as Kravitz saunters through a whimsical evening in New York City:
"Freudian" - Daniel Caesar
Toronto's golden child Daniel Caesar is having a huge year, exploding onto the music scene with an album, Freudian, that was just nominated for two Grammys (Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance). The video for the singer's track of the same name shows Caesar as a drill sergeant leading a group of runners through the forest:
"The Mattress" - A$AP Ferg featuring A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky jumps in the video - literally - for "The Mattress" off A$AP Ferg's latest project Strill Striving. It's a hype beast's fever dream, featuring pieces from the never released Louis Vuitton X Supreme collection, a vintage shearling with a customized Fendi logo, vintage velour sweatsuits, the VLONE x Air Force 1s, jackets from Traplord Pelle Pelle and Marmot:
"1000" - N.E.R.D. featuring Future
N.E.R.D.'s comeback continues, following their single "Lemon" that made use of an exquisitely rapping Rihanna, with "1000" featuring Future. Though a disclaimer at the video's start absolves N.E.R.D. and Columbia Records of condoning violence, much of the video for this track features footage of the violent political clashes happening all around us:
"Fall Thru" - Meek Mill
Though Meek Mill is currently in prison for a probation violation - a case which the likes of Al Sharpton, Colin Kaepernick, JAY-Z, Drake and a petition of more than 25,0000 people have all spoken out against the unfair sentence - the video for his single "Fall Thru" has made its way through the darkness of his incarceration. It's a love story full of small moments between Meek and his partner. Meek's new album Wins and Losses is out now:
Bonus: "Candy Cane Lane" - Sia
For some people, the turning of the clock from 11:59pm to midnight on December 1st means one thing: Christmas season. To those like me whose gothic hearts have long-since formed into hardened rocks of black ice, these people seem deranged. To others, they're an ideal demographic for Christmas merch and marketing. One of those people is Sia, who released her album "Everyday Is Christmas" late last month and now shares the cute claymation video for "Candy Cane Lane," reminiscent of classic Christmas specials from the 1970s. The nostalgia, animal characters and tiny clay Sia melted with red and green hair will surely melt even the iciest of hearts: