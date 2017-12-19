The end of every year means a festive, fresh start — and this year we're playing into our luxe side with all things glitter, velvet, and metallics. For those lucky enough to be escaping the cold for the holidays, Lisa Marie Fernandez bikinis are a must for beach Instagrams. For the rest of us, fluffy coats from Erdem's Resort collection are essential. Market Editor Tasmin Meyer Ersahin highlights the following as her five must-have looks for closing out 2017.
Holiday Party
Erdem's Resort collection is all we want to wear to every holiday party ever — sparkly, embroidered, chic outfits to host and attend in.
On Tasmin: Jacket & Skirt: Erdem, Shoes: Jimmy Choo, Jewelry: The Shiny Squirrel
On Dusty: Coat & Shoes: Erdem, Jewelry: The Shiny Squirrel
Resort No. 1
Winter get-away packing list: One cute, colorful Lisa Marie Fernandez bathing suit, and one bottle of sunscreen. Happy Holidays!
On Chavi, Daphne & Ruby Rose: Bathing Suits: Lisa Marie Fernandez
Resort No. 2
Casual beach attire for your travels: Gucci swimming shorts.
On Fionn: Shorts & Shoes: Gucci, Bag: Michael Kors
The Turtleneck Bodysuit
Classic, chic and comfortable.
On Chavi: Bodysuit: GBTSO, Jewelry: The Shiny Squirrel, Boots: Ugg
New Years Eve
Silver, metallic, and shimmery from head to toe — no Kirakira needed.
From Left: Full Look: Tom Ford, Full Look: Prada
Photographer & Styling: Tasmin Meyer Ersahin
Models: Fionn Leonard, Chavi St Hill , Ruby Rose Hill, Daphne Vargas, Tasmin Meyer Ersahin
Hair & Makeup: Karl Sanchez (Whilhelmina)
Styling Assistant: Asher Bryan
Photo Assistant: Arsun Sorrenti
Shot on Hasselblad