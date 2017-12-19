The end of every year means a festive, fresh start — and this year we're playing into our luxe side with all things glitter, velvet, and metallics. For those lucky enough to be escaping the cold for the holidays, Lisa Marie Fernandez bikinis are a must for beach Instagrams. For the rest of us, fluffy coats from Erdem's Resort collection are essential. Market Editor Tasmin Meyer Ersahin highlights the following as her five must-have looks for closing out 2017.

Holiday Party

Erdem's Resort collection is all we want to wear to every holiday party ever — sparkly, embroidered, chic outfits to host and attend in.

On Tasmin: Jacket & Skirt: Erdem, Shoes: Jimmy Choo, Jewelry: The Shiny Squirrel



On Dusty: Coat & Shoes: Erdem, Jewelry: The Shiny Squirrel

Resort No. 1

Winter get-away packing list: One cute, colorful Lisa Marie Fernandez bathing suit, and one bottle of sunscreen. Happy Holidays!

On Chavi, Daphne & Ruby Rose: Bathing Suits: Lisa Marie Fernandez

Resort No. 2

Casual beach attire for your travels: Gucci swimming shorts.

On Fionn: Shorts & Shoes: Gucci, Bag: Michael Kors

The Turtleneck Bodysuit

Classic, chic and comfortable.

On Chavi: Bodysuit: GBTSO, Jewelry: The Shiny Squirrel, Boots: Ugg





New Years Eve

Silver, metallic, and shimmery from head to toe — no Kirakira needed.

From Left: Full Look: Tom Ford, Full Look: Prada

Photographer & Styling: Tasmin Meyer Ersahin

Models: Fionn Leonard, Chavi St Hill , Ruby Rose Hill, Daphne Vargas, Tasmin Meyer Ersahin

Hair & Makeup: Karl Sanchez (Whilhelmina)

Styling Assistant: Asher Bryan

Photo Assistant: Arsun Sorrenti

Shot on Hasselblad