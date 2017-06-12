Today marks the first anniversary of the horrific shooting at LGBT nightclub Pulse in Orlando, which left 49 people dead and 53 injured. The massacre, committed by gunman Omar Mateen, is the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
49 angels have arrived outside Pulse. Incredible scene. pic.twitter.com/2bzqBoXmwg
— Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) June 12, 2017
Last night, in memory of those lost, 49 people dressed as angels (one for each life) surrounded the club just an hour before the time the shooting took place. According to a local broadcaster, reported by CBS, "The same people dressed in wide, white angel wings protected family and friends in the days after the shooting last year so they could mourn in private—Soft music played and the angels held candles, their backs facing the club as family gathered behind them."
They were joined by hundreds of others, almost 1,000 people say officials. Family members of those murdered were in attendance to read off the names of their loved ones.
The city of Orlando has declared June 12 "Orlando United Day," and three other ceremonies have been planned for today at the nightclub with a large gathering expected downtown. A rainbow flag will wave at City Hall, and many of Orlando's landmarks are already lit up with rainbow lights.
We stand with the @OCCC and #rememberthe49. #OrlandoUnitedDay 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/UzYnxDo6vd
— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 12, 2017
In remembrance, here are the names of the 49 victims, via the city of Orlando:
Stanley Almodovar III, 23 years old
Amanda L. Alvear, 25 years old
Oscar A. Aracena Montero, 26 years old
Rodolfo Ayala Ayala, 33 years old
Antonio Davon Brown, 29 years old
Darryl Roman Burt II, 29 years old
Angel Candelario-Padro, 28 years old
Juan Chavez Martinez, 25 years old
Luis Daniel Conde, 39 years old
Cory James Connell, 21 years old
Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25 years old
Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32 years old
Simón Adrian Carrillo Fernández, 31 years old
Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25 years old
Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26 years old
Peter Ommy Gonzalez Cruz, 22 years old
Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22 years old
Paul Terrell Henry, 41 years old
Frank Hernandez, 27 years old
Miguel Angel Honorato, 30 years old
Javier Jorge Reyes, 40 years old
Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19 years old
Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30 years old
Anthony Luis Laureano Disla, 25 years old
Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32 years old
Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21 years old
Brenda Marquez McCool, 49 years old
Gilberto R. Silva Menendez, 25 years old
Kimberly Jean Morris, 37 years old
Akyra Monet Murray, 18 years old
Luis Omar Ocasio Capo, 20 years old
Geraldo A. Ortiz Jimenez, 25 years old
Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36 years old
Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32 years old
Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35 years old
Enrique L. Rios, Jr., 25 years old
Jean Carlos Nieves Rodríguez, 27 years old
Xavier Emmanuel Serrano-Rosado, 35 years old
Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24 years old
Yilmary Rodríguez Solivan, 24 years old
Edward Sotomayor Jr., 34 years old
Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33 years old
Martin Benitez Torres, 33 years old
Jonathan A. Camuy Vega, 24 years old
Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez, 37 years old
Luis Sergio Vielma, 22 years old
Franky Jimmy DeJesus Velázquez, 50 years old
Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon, 37 years old
Jerald Arthur Wright, 31 years old